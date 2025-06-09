Prior Lake-Savage School Board rescinds DEI resolution in 5-2 vote

The Brief The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board voted 5-2 Monday night to rescind its 2020 equity and inclusion resolution. A large group of supporters of the resolution rallied ahead of the meeting. Equity resolution has been in place since 2020 and was crafted with community input.



On Monday, families in Prior Lake showed up in full force to protest outside of a Prior Lake-Savage School Board meeting.

Protesters made it clear that they did not want the board to rescind the district’s equity and inclusion resolution.

Supporters of the resolution argued it affirmed the district’s commitment to combating racism and fostering inclusive environments. But critics said it failed to reduce a growing achievement gap, and they wanted to prioritize academic success and unity.

Equity, Inclusion resolution rescinded

What we know:

By the end of the meeting, in a 5-2 vote, board members sided with those against the resolution.

What they're saying:

"I’m pleased with their decision," Justin Mikkelson said afterwards. "We’ve wanted to see this changed. Not that we’re against anyone, or anyone’s beliefs. [We’re] just not happy with the direction of the district."

"I am extremely disgusted by this," Sue LeGrand countered. "This was strictly a bulldozing process… it was clear that this was done in the dark."

2020 equity, inclusion resolution

The backstory:

In 2020, members of the Prior Lake-Savage Area Schools board passed an equity resolution after months of work and partnering with community members.

It affirms the commitment of the board to supporting an anti-racist and inclusive environment for everyone but doesn't mandate any programs or initiatives. The full language of the resolution can be found here.

In recent months, it has come under the microscope, and at their Monday meeting, the board is expected to take action on it, and possibly rescind it.

Former board member Michael Nelson worked on the original resolution and says this is all happening with no discussion and no input.

"At a time in our country when marginalized groups are increasingly being silenced (and) targeted... to publicly decide on bringing forth this resolution and sunset it...is just one more painful thing to have to endure," said Nelson.

The other side:

School Board Chair Daniel White declined an interview with FOX 9 ahead of the board taking action on the issue, but he did say throughout the winter and spring of 2024, community members came together to develop a new strategic plan for the district.

"As we continue the work to ensure every student receives what they uniquely need for their best chance at success, the Board will be discussing the Equity and Inclusion Resolution to determine if it is still necessary given the direction and commitments outlined in our strategic plan," White told Fox 9.