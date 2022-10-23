Police investigate toddler shot, wounded in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police said they are investigating a shooting that injured a toddler on Saturday night.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired just after 10 p.m. on the 2200 block of Fifth Avenue North.

Police found the girl inside the home with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital by EMS. Law enforcement did not provide any details on where the toddler was injured.

Homicide detectives initially responded to the scene due to the potential seriousness of the injuries because of the girl's age.

Minneapolis police said no arrests have been made, and the shooting is still under investigation.

As of Sunday morning, at least 582 children under the age of 11 in the U.S. have been injured by guns in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.