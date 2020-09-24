Police chase ends with crash in Edina, 6 taken to hospital

Six people were taken to the hospital after a police chase ended with a crash in Edina, Minnesota.

The incident started shortly before 3 a.m. in Eden Prairie when an officers saw a vehicle driving with no license plates. The driver took off, going onto U.S. Highway 169 and eventually crashing at Londonderry Road.

The occupants were thrown from vehicle. Police say they then tried to run from the scene.

Six people were eventually taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.