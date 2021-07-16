Police: Boy, 3, shot in north Minneapolis

Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was shot in Minneapolis Friday morning, according to Minneapolis Police Department spokesman John Elder.

Elder said police responded to the call just after 11 a.m. to the 2700 block of Thomas Ave N.

An ambulance took the boy to Hennepin County Medical Center. Elder says the boy suffered a serious gunshot wound and is in critical condition.

According to preliminary investigation, the shooting happened inside the home. It is unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.

A week ago, another three-year-old boy was shot in the leg in the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North. The boy's mother told FOX 9 the child was "doing OK and getting better."

Police are still investigating the shootings of three other children, who were all shot in the head within weeks of each other. Two of the children later died of their injuries, while one of them remains hospitalized. A $35,000 reward split evenly among the three children is available for tipsters that provide information leading to an arrest.