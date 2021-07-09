3-year-old child among injured in shooting in Minneapolis

article

A 3-year-old boy was among the victims of a shooting Friday night that left another person injured.

Shots rang out around 9:40 p.m. on the 3300 block of Emerson Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. The boy, who had suffered a "critical injury," was rushed to North Memorial Medical Center by a police squad. The other victim, a man in his 30s, was also taken for treatment.

Officers say both victims are expected to survive their injuries.

"Heartbreaking," said Minneapolis Police spokesman John Elder. "Absolutely heartbreaking. I was just up at the hospital with this courageous, strong little boy fighting off the injuries of a gunshot wound, talking to the mother who has absolutely had her world crashed tonight. It's tragic, it's horrific."

The shooting is under investigation.

No one is in custody at this time.

About 20 minutes after the shooting, another shooting victim showed up at Hennepin County Medical Center. Police are investigating whether this person was injured in the same incident.