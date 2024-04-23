Anthony Edwards tries to dap up ref in Game 2 against Suns

article

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards had a little fun with an official during Game 2 Tuesday night at Target Center as they tried to pull away from the Phoenix Suns.

Edwards provided the third quarter entertainment, and fueled a run that gave the Timberwolves the lead after a sluggish first half. He tried to dap up one of the officials in the process. Edwards blocked a shot in the lane, stared down Suns’ guard Bradley Beal and then shook hands with the official as they inbounded the ball.

Later in the quarter, Edwards hit a shot over Kevin Durant that gave Minnesota a 70-63 lead as part of a 10-0 run.

In Game 1, Edwards hit a 3-pointer over Durant and then trash talked his way back down the floor. After that game, Edwards talked about how Durant was his favorite player. The two will be Olympic teammates later this summer.