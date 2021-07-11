Mom: 3-year-old boy shot in Minneapolis 'doing OK and getting better'

The mother of a 3-year-old boy who was shot in Minneapolis Friday night told FOX 9 on Sunday he is "doing OK and getting better."

The boy was hit by a bullet shortly before 10 p.m. in the Folwell neighborhood. He was playing outside when shots were fired. A bullet went through his leg as he was trying to get inside the house, breaking a bone.

The boy’s mother said he had surgery and is doing OK. She said he could possibly leave the hospital on Sunday.

He is the fifth child to be hit or grazed by a bullet in Minneapolis in recent months. Two of those children have died.

