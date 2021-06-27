2 months later, family pleads for information on shooting that injured boy in Minneapolis

article

Police and family members gathered Sunday to once again ask the public to come forward with any tips on the shooting of Ladavionne Garrett, Jr. in Minneapolis.

"We need closure," said Sharri Jennings, Ladavionne’s grandmother. "We need some kind of understanding as to why this happened to our kids. Our kids."

The 10-year-old boy was shot in the head on April 30 while riding in a vehicle with his parents near 35th Avenue and Morgan Avenue North. Sunday, officials said the boy is still in critical condition. Family members told FOX 9 initially doctors didn’t believe the boy would survive his injuries when he was rushed into emergency surgery on his brain, but the child has not stopped fighting.

"We know there are people with information guaranteed," said Jennings. "There are people who know what happened, there were people on the scene, there were a number of people out on a porch there were people that were on foot in that area we know this."

Last month, officials offered a reward for tips leading to an arrest in Ladavionne's case, as well as the fatal shootings of 9-year-old Trinity Ottoson-Smith and 6-year-old Aniya Allen.

A $35,000 reward split evenly among the three children is available for tipsters that provide information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tipline at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or crimestoppersmn.org. Officials noted that tipsters can still be anonymous and receive a financial reward if the information leads to an arrest.