Police block I-94 eastbound lanes for deadly shooting investigation in Minneapolis

Police have shut down I-94 east in north Minneapolis after a reported shooting Sunday evening.

All lanes of I-94 east at 57th Avenue in Brooklyn Center were being diverted off the highway as the investigation is underway.

Police say the incident started on Dowling Avenue with a dispute between two men in which the man shot the other. Both men drove away from the scene, with the victim driving onto I-94 eastbound and eventually went off the roadway and hit a meter light before coming to a rest at the median.

When officers arrived on scene, the victim, a man in his 30s, didn't have a pulse and wasn't breathing. Officers attempted CPR and treated the wounds before the man was transported to North Memorial Medical Center, where he died.

Police detectives and members of the Minneapolis Crime Lab have now responded to the scene for the investigation. While that is underway, the highway has been blocked and officers have asked drivers to avoid the area.

The shooting marks the 61st homicide in Minneapolis this year.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.