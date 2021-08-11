Plymouth police locate vehicle matching suspect SUV in Highway 169 shooting

Plymouth police say they have found a vehicle that matches the description of the SUV believed to be involved in the deadly Highway 169 shooting on July 6.

In a statement, the police department writes: "Through tips submitted, the Plymouth Police Department has obtained a vehicle that matches a description of the suspect vehicle. Investigators are currently processing the vehicle to gather possible evidence. We continue to follow up on all tips provided by the public."

Police have searched for more than a month for the suspect involved in the deadly shooting that took the life of baseball coach Jay Boughton, who was on his way home from a game.

In the days after the shooting, police offered a reward and released traffic camera video showing the SUV's path from Highway 694 and Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills to Highway 169 in Plymouth where shots were fired.

Since that time, police have received hundreds of tips.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing and it's unclear if police have identified a suspect.