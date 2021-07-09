Police release new video, reward offered in deadly shooting on Hwy 169

Police issued new video on Friday showing the vehicle believed to be involved in a deadly shooting on Highway 169 in Plymouth, Minnesota as a reward is offered in the case.

The new video shows the vehicle traveling down I-694 and Highway 169 before the deadly shooting of Jay Boughton. Boughton was shot and killed while driving on 169 south of Rockford Road around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota is offering a reward of $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever shot and killed a driver on Highway 169 Tuesday night.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect they believe to be driving a light-colored SUV, possibly a Chevy Tahoe, Suburban, or a Ford Expedition. The vehicle may have damage to the driver’s side rear bumper.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at crimestoppersmn.org.

Police release new traffic camera videos of suspect vehicle

After a news conference on Friday, the Plymouth Police Department released new videos showing the vehicle investigators are trying to find after Tuesday's shooting.

Traffic camera videos show the vehicle before Tuesday night's shooting. Officers also released a map showing the vehicle's timing and path leading up to the shooting.

After reviewing the traffic cameras, police say they believe the driver got onto I-694 from Snelling Avenue in Arden Hills at about 9:46 p.m. on Tuesday and traveled west exiting onto Highway 169 before the shooting just after 10 p.m.

Police are asking any drivers that have dashcams to review and were on I-694 or Highway 169 on Tuesday night to review their video.

"I know that many drivers, many of us have a personal dashcam, dashboard cameras in their vehicles," said Plymouth Police Chief Erik Fadden. "Many commercial trucking companies utilize them as just a part of their routine business operations. I want to ask anyone or any businesses that have that may have a dash camera installed in their vehicle in that they may have been in the area of I-694 or Highway 169 on Tuesday night between 9 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. to take a few minutes to review that footage and hopefully you may find something that could help us with this investigation."

Family begs for anyone with information on the shooting to come forward

During Friday's news conference, Boughton's family also spoke and begged anyone with information on the case to call police.

"The world on Tuesday lost a truly wonderful human being," said Boughton's brother-in-law Stephen Robinson.

The family says Boughton was on his way home from coaching his son's baseball team when he was senselessly gunned down. Police say they are still working to determine what led up to Boughton being shot.

"He was murdered," explained Robinson. "Executed for doing something most of us do every day. Taking your child to an athletic event, a sporting event."

"We do these things every day," added Robinson. "This is the world we live in... Is this the world we want to pass to our children?"