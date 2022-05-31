Expand / Collapse search
‘Pinocchio’: Tom Hanks to star in Disney’s live-action remake

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:03PM
Entertainment
FOX TV Digital Team
Premiere Of Disney And Pixar's article

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 11: Tom Hanks arrives at the premiere of Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" on June 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/WireImage)

LOS ANGELES - Disney has given fans another reason to love Tom Hanks after casting him in the upcoming live-action of the 1940 animated classic movie "Pinocchio."

The studio released its first trailer for the musical Tuesday with 65-year-old Hanks starring as Geppetto and Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 41, as Jiminy Cricket.

The musical tells the story of Geppetto, an Italian woodcarver who created a wooden puppet named Pinocchio, who later comes to life with dreams of becoming a real boy. Pinnochio is known for his long nose which grows every time he lies. 

RELATED: Bo Hopkins, ‘American Graffiti’ star and actor in ‘The Wild Bunch,’ dies

Rounding out the cast is Cynthia Erivo as the "Blue Fairy," Keegan-Michael Key as "Honest John," and Lorraine Bracco as "Sofia the Seagull.

The film is set to premiere on Disney+ on Sept. 8.

Hanks has had a long history with Walt Disney Studios. 

In 2019, the Oscar-winning actor hung up the cowboy’s hat for the last time on ‘Toy Story 4’ after first bringing the beloved Disney Pixar character to life in 1995.

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 




 