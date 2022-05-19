Photos: FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off in Cologne

Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:35 PM CDT until THU 5:15 PM CDT, Barron County, Dunn County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County
20
Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 PM CDT, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Redwood County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Eau Claire County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until FRI 10:15 AM CDT, Koochiching County
Flood Warning
until WED 5:00 PM CDT, Koochiching County, Lake County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Kittson County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from THU 4:41 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Dakota County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Crow Wing County, Morrison County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 11:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Stearns County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 AM CDT, Carver County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Scott County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Nicollet County, Polk County, Polk County, Redwood County, Renville County, Washington County, Yellow Medicine County, Pierce County
Tornado Watch
until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Dodge County, Faribault County, Fillmore County, Freeborn County, Goodhue County, Houston County, Le Sueur County, Martin County, Mower County, Nicollet County, Olmsted County, Rice County, Sibley County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Winona County, Buffalo County, Pepin County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:22 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, La Crosse County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from THU 3:20 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Anoka County, Carver County, Chisago County, Dakota County, Hennepin County, Isanti County, Mcleod County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Washington County, Wright County, Barron County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pierce County, Polk County, Saint Croix County

Photos: FOX 9 Town Ball Tour kicks off in Cologne

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Town Ball Tour
FOX 9
Image 1 of 19

From: FOX 9

COLOGNE, Minn. (FOX 9) - FOX 9 kicked off its 2022 Town Ball Tour at Fritz Field in Cologne, home of the Hollanders. 

Cologne, town of about 2,200 people, loves its amateur baseball. The Hollanders, a moniker giving a nod to Cologne's Holland and German heritage, pride themselves on having the "best cheese curds in baseball." And they were quite the popular item on Wednesday, hundreds of orders served. 

WATCH: FOX 9 Town Ball Tour: 2022 starts with Fritz Field, home of the Cologne Hollanders 

As part of Wednesday night's festivities, FOX 9 broadcasted live from Fritz Field Wednesday night and handed out free Minnesota Nice Cream ice cream from the FOX 9 Ice Cream Social truck. And the Hollanders passed buckets around to fans for donations to Special Olympics Minnesota, eventually presenting a check for $2,500. 

As for the game, the BlueJays scored three runs in the fourth on an RBI double and two-run homer to take a 3-0 lead. The Hollanders answered with a run-scoring hit in the bottom frame to get within 3-1. Plato got the 7-1 win behind starting pitcher Drew Hedtke. The MSU-Mankato freshman tossed a complete game with 18 strikeouts.

READ MORE: 

Next up on the 2022 FOX 9 Town Ball Tour is Veseli on May 25, followed by Plato on June 1, and then Watertown on June 8. You can find the full Town Ball Tour schedule here.