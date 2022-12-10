Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run, Maplewood Police seek driver

article

A pedestrian in Maplewood was killed during a hit-and-run Friday night, and police are asking for the public’s help finding the driver.

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on northbound McKnight Road near Margaret Street. Maplewood Police said the pedestrian was hit in the roadway, and the driver fled before officers arrived.

Once on the scene, police saw two vehicles stopped by the pedestrian who had been hit. First responders began lifesaving measures, but the victim died at the scene. Police did not provide any details about the victim.

Maplewood police said the two vehicles at the scene were not involved in the collision.

The department is asking for the public’s help locating the vehicle that struck the pedestrian on Friday night. Police did not give a description of the vehicle but said it likely has "significant front-end damage."

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle can contact the Maplewood Police Department.

No arrests have been made.