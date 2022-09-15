Police chase, gunshots closed portion of I-94 in Minneapolis Thursday morning

Parts of Interstate 94 in Minneapolis were shut down early Thursday morning as law enforcement investigated a possible shooting.

A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) camera shows a pursuit involving police on I-94 East heading toward downtown Minneapolis around 3 a.m. Another camera angle then shows deputies using flashlights as they search the roadway for evidence

Neither the Minneapolis Police Department nor the Minnesota State Patrol has released details about what led up to the chase or how many shots were fired.

Officers located an abandoned car near Lake Nokomis at East 56th and 31st Avenue South.

It is unclear if anyone has been taken into custody.

