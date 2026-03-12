Overnight road and lane closures on I-394 in Minneapolis from March 16-21

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Polk County, Kittson County, West Marshall County
14
Blizzard Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Southern Lake/North Shore, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties
High Wind Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, West Becker County, Wadena County, Grant County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, Norman County, Clay County, Wilkin County
High Wind Warning
from THU 5:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
High Wind Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CDT until FRI 10:00 AM CDT, South Cass County, Crow Wing County, Winona County, Wabasha County, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Benton County, Sherburne County, Dakota County, Le Sueur County, Morrison County, Ramsey County, Goodhue County, Scott County, Rice County, Hennepin County, Wright County, Steele County, Anoka County, Washington County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, South Beltrami County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Lake Of The Woods County
Winter Storm Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Red Lake County, Pennington County, East Marshall County, East Polk County, Roseau County
High Wind Warning
from THU 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Murray County, Rock County, Pipestone County, Nobles County, Jackson County, Cottonwood County, Lincoln County, Lyon County
High Wind Warning
from THU 10:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Douglas County, Meeker County, Swift County, Stevens County, Freeborn County, Renville County, Stearns County, Yellow Medicine County, Lac Qui Parle County, Faribault County, Redwood County, Blue Earth County, McLeod County, Sibley County, Nicollet County, Todd County, Martin County, Kandiyohi County, Waseca County, Watonwan County, Brown County, Pope County
Winter Storm Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Central St. Louis County, North St. Louis County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, North Itasca County, Koochiching County, Douglas County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 10:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pierce County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Pepin County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Polk County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM CDT until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Traverse County, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Dodge County, Mower County, Houston County, Fillmore County, Olmsted County, Wabasha County, Winona County, Buffalo County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Dakota County, Renville County, Goodhue County, Anoka County, Stevens County, Le Sueur County, Waseca County, Martin County, Scott County, Blue Earth County, Lac Qui Parle County, Brown County, Ramsey County, Yellow Medicine County, Hennepin County, Watonwan County, McLeod County, Redwood County, Sibley County, Chisago County, Isanti County, Swift County, Sherburne County, Freeborn County, Nicollet County, Steele County, Kandiyohi County, Washington County, Pope County, Rice County, Wright County, Faribault County, Meeker County, Stearns County, Nobles County, Lyon County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Murray County, Rock County, Cottonwood County, Pipestone County

Overnight road and lane closures on I-394 in Minneapolis from March 16-21

By
Published  March 12, 2026 6:10pm CDT
Transportation
FOX 9
article

Photo shows MnDOT map of I-94 and I-394 road projects. (Supplied)

The Brief

    • MnDOT announced overnight road closures and lane reductions on Interstate 394 from March 16–21.
    • Crews will use the time to work on the Penn Avenue bridge deck.
    • The project is part of a larger effort to repair 34 bridges and ramps along I-394 and I-94 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Drivers will encounter detours on Interstate 394 (I-394) between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as crews work on the Penn Avenue bridge deck from March 16-21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-394 overnight closures

Local perspective:

MnDOT officials say westbound I-394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18. The westbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

A detour will reroute drivers to I-94, to I-694 and then to Highway 169. 

Eastbound I-394 lane reductions 

What's next:

From Wednesday, March 18 until Saturday, March 21, eastbound I-394 will be reduced to a single lane each night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, with all eastbound lanes fully reopening at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

MnDOT updates

Dig deeper:

More information on the project can be found here. 

The Source: This story uses information gathered from a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. 

TransportationMnDOT