Overnight road and lane closures on I-394 in Minneapolis from March 16-21
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Drivers will encounter detours on Interstate 394 (I-394) between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as crews work on the Penn Avenue bridge deck from March 16-21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.
Westbound I-394 overnight closures
Local perspective:
MnDOT officials say westbound I-394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18. The westbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.
A detour will reroute drivers to I-94, to I-694 and then to Highway 169.
Eastbound I-394 lane reductions
What's next:
From Wednesday, March 18 until Saturday, March 21, eastbound I-394 will be reduced to a single lane each night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, with all eastbound lanes fully reopening at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.
MnDOT updates
Dig deeper:
More information on the project can be found here.
The Source: This story uses information gathered from a news release from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.