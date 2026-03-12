Overnight road and lane closures on I-394 in Minneapolis from March 16-21

article

Drivers will encounter detours on Interstate 394 (I-394) between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 as crews work on the Penn Avenue bridge deck from March 16-21, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Westbound I-394 overnight closures

MnDOT officials say westbound I-394 between downtown Minneapolis and Highway 100 will close overnight from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning on Monday, March 16 through Wednesday, March 18. The westbound lanes will reopen at 5 a.m. on Wednesday, March 18.

A detour will reroute drivers to I-94, to I-694 and then to Highway 169.

Eastbound I-394 lane reductions

From Wednesday, March 18 until Saturday, March 21, eastbound I-394 will be reduced to a single lane each night from 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. the next morning, with all eastbound lanes fully reopening at 6 a.m. on Saturday, March 21.

