Oglala Sioux leaders seek missing members detained by ICE in Minneapolis

The Brief Tribal leaders from the Oglala Sioux Tribe are in Minneapolis seeking detained members. Four men were detained by ICE; one has been released, but three remain missing. The tribe is prepared to provide enrollment documents to federal officials.



Tribal leaders from the Oglala Sioux Tribe have arrived in Minneapolis to locate members detained by ICE.

Oglala Sioux Tribe's search for members

What we know:

Tribal President Frank Star Comes Out says four unhoused men, living near the Little Earth Housing Project, were detained by ICE weeks ago. A tribal witness confirmed their affiliation, but names are unavailable. One man has been released, while three remain missing.

The tribe is ready to provide enrollment documents to federal officials to aid in locating the detained members. Tribal attorneys are also reaching out to Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan for assistance.

Chase Iron Eyes, a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe, emphasized unity and the challenges faced, stating, "We're in this together. And the fact that we're dealing with deliberate instigations of violence against tribal members, American citizens, against peaceable American families, puts us in a place where the dividing line between law and order, and lawlessness, is being blurred at all times. We're going to be here for the long haul, we're going to be here for the duration, and we'll find our people."

What we don't know:

The identities of the three men that are still detained, and their current locations remain unknown.