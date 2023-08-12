Nurse steals pain meds, Tou Thao sentencing, probation for hockey coach's death: This week's top stories

Minnesota nurse caught stealing pain medication. The fourth and final Minneapolis police officer sentenced in George Floyd's death. Ramsey County judge hands down sentence in death of Bloomington-Jefferson girl's hockey coach. Here are the top stories from Aug. 5-11.

A registered nurse had her license suspended for a third time after allegedly stealing pain medications last year from residents in a Minnesota nursing home.

The Minnesota Board of Nursing suspended the license of 52-year-old Jody Diercks, of Red Wing, for a third time after stealing pain medications from residents in a nursing home last year. The board previously suspended her license in 2014 and 2010 for stealing prescription pain medication from patients.



Tou Thao was sentenced to 57 months (4.75 years) in prison with credit for 340 days served on Monday, just three months after he was found guilty of aiding and abetting manslaughter of George Floyd's death. He was the fourth and final former Minneapolis police officer to be sentenced in connection to Floyd's death.

Mike Ryan, the coach of Bloomington-Jefferson's girl's hockey team, was killed after an assault in a St. Paul bar over the weekend. (Jefferson High School Girl's Hockey)

Ryan John Whisler, 45, was sentenced to seven years of probation in Ramsey County court for the death of 48-year-old Mike Ryan, the Bloomington-Jefferson girl's hockey coach. Whisler threw a single punch during an argument outside a St. Paul bar in 2021, causing Ryan to tumble down the stairs and land on the concrete below, hitting his head.



A 14-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy in St. Paul early Saturday morning. The family identified the victim as 12-year-old Markee Jones and said the two boys are relatives. Police did not provide a motive for the shooting, but the family said it was "accidental."

A 6-year-old girl was left with serious injuries after she fell off an ATV and was run over by a brush mower on Aug. 4 in St. Louis County. She was transported by North Memorial Air Care to the Minneapolis Children's Hospital.

A family mourning a murdered St. Paul man took a second emotional blow when a funeral home went forward with services that they didn’t want, and while they were in another state. Only Cordell Martin had the legal right to bury his brother Michael and informed Brooks Funeral Home only he could schedule the funeral after someone else had. The funeral home proceeded with the service anyway.

A Ramsey County Sheriff’s deputy and his family officially qualify as homeless nine months after flooding forced them out of their home. They are now suing State Farm over the amount of coverage they have so far received, saying their policy covers so much more than what they had spent.

The family of 12-year-old Markee Jones, who was shot and killed Saturday morning in St. Paul’s North End, is calling for the teen arrested in the case to be released. The 14-year-old boy was arrested on pending manslaughter charges, but the family says the shooting was accidental after a loaded gun was left inside his grandmother's house.



A large fire overtook a home in the 400 block of Waconia’s Orange Street on Wednesday morning, trapping a family of four inside a second-story bedroom. Thankfully, fire crews were able to safely rescue the family, who were then transported to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Duluth businessman Jeff Foster created a seaworthy vessel by combining a semi-truck and a pontoon which he calls a Petertoon. The boat made its maiden voyage five years ago and Foster says he plans to keep on truckin' out on the water for the foreseeable future.