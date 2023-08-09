4 rescued from burning home in Waconia

article

Four people were rescued from the second floor of a burning building in Waconia, early Wednesday morning, according to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office.

Carver County says deputies responded to a report of a house fire on the 400 block of Orange Street South around 12:12 a.m.

When they arrived at the scene they found a house on fire and four residents trapped on the second floor. Deputies helped the four people, a 31-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, 1-year-old boy and a 3-year-old girl escape through a second story window.

All three were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital where their current condition is unknown.

Carver County officials did not say what the cause of the fire was.