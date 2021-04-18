Man dies after fight at St. Paul bar on Saturday

A man died Sunday after a late-night assault at a St. Paul bar on Saturday.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. for the report of the attack on the 300 block of Washington Street.

According to police, the 48-year-old victim, who has not yet been identified, was involved in a confrontation when he fell and hit his head on the front steps of the bar. He was taken to Regions Hospital in critical but later died from his injuries around 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say they have identified the other man involved in the fight, who left after the confrontation, but no arrests have been made at this time.