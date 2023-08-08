Man sentenced in death of former Bloomington-Jefferson hockey coach

article

The man responsible for the death of a high school hockey coach after throwing a single punch during an argument outside a St. Paul bar was sentenced in court Monday afternoon.

Ryan John Whisler, 45, was sentenced to seven years of probation in Ramsey County court for the death of 48-year-old Mike Ryan. He was previously charged with second-degree murder while committing a felony but pleaded guilty in May 2023 to first-degree manslaughter while committing assault in the fifth degree.

In terms of his probation, Whisler is required to complete one year at the Ramsey County workhouse, must attend therapy for two years, undergo an anger management program, not drink while on probation, and complete a certified alcohol abuse program.

He is also required to volunteer on a weekly basis for two years at a non-profit restorative justice program or government agency, like an anger management group or incarnation determent program, to share "what he did and how he has worked and is working to make reparations," according to court records.

If he violates the terms of his probation, he faces serving seven years behind bars.

According to court records, on April 17, 2021, the two men got into a verbal confrontation at a bar in St. Paul after the hockey coach allegedly called out Whisler’s behavior from earlier in the evening while in the men's bathroom.

As they went outside, the confrontation appeared to calm down, but Whisler then pulled down Ryan’s mask and grabbed his shirt, charges explained. People outside attempted to separate the two, and while Whisler’s friends tried directing him away from the bar, he punched Ryan once in the face.

Ryan tumbled down the stairs and landed on the concrete below, hitting his head. He was transported to the hospital but taken off life support the following day, charges explained. The medical examiner determined Ryan’s cause of death was traumatic brain injury due to a fall due to physical assault.

Whisler ultimately turned himself into the police, according to court records.