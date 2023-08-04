6-year-old thrown from ATV, run over by brush mower in St. Louis County

An accident involving a 6-year-old female ATV rider left her with serious injuries after being run over by a brush mower.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office at around 1:50 p.m. officers responded to an accident involving an ATV passenger riding behind an adult operator mowing trails with an attached pull-behind brush mower.

As they were mowing, the 6-year-old fell off the ATV and was run over by the brush mower.

Following authorities response, she was then transported by North Memorial Air Care to the Minneapolis Children's Hospital with serious injuries.

