Nowthen standoff: Armed person barricaded in home, shelter-in-place continues
NOWTHEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A standoff in Nowthen, located in Anoka County, has lasted overnight as authorities work to negotiate with an armed person barricaded inside a home.
Anoka County standoff
What we know:
According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, there is an active shelter-in-place order for a small residential neighborhood near Jasper Street Northwest and 189th Street Northwest in Nowthen.
Authorities say they are working to negotiate with an armed person who has barricaded themselves inside a home.
Flames and smoke could be seen from the home around noon on Friday. Firefighters were later seen taring to put out the fire.
FOX 9 was on the scene Thursday night around 10 p.m., and the standoff continues into Friday.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office did not provide any more details.
It is currently unknown what led up to the standoff.
This situation is ongoing. Check back for updates.
