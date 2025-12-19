Nowthen standoff: Armed person barricaded in home, shelter-in-place continues

article

The Brief A standoff in Nowthen, located in Anoka County near Elk River, has lasted over 12 hours. Authorities say a person is armed and barricaded inside a home in a small residential neighborhood. There is an active shelter-in-place order for the surrounding area.



A standoff in Nowthen, located in Anoka County, has lasted overnight as authorities work to negotiate with an armed person barricaded inside a home.

Anoka County standoff

What we know:

According to the Anoka County Sheriff's Office, there is an active shelter-in-place order for a small residential neighborhood near Jasper Street Northwest and 189th Street Northwest in Nowthen.

Authorities say they are working to negotiate with an armed person who has barricaded themselves inside a home.

Flames and smoke could be seen from the home around noon on Friday. Firefighters were later seen taring to put out the fire.

FOX 9 was on the scene Thursday night around 10 p.m., and the standoff continues into Friday.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office did not provide any more details.

It is currently unknown what led up to the standoff.

This situation is ongoing. Check back for updates.