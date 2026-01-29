Northfield anti-ICE protest sparks unexpected conversation

The Brief Melissa Erlandson witnessed anti-ICE protests in Northfield. She engaged in a meaningful conversation with protester Ella Jones. Despite differing beliefs, they found common ground through dialogue.



A chance encounter during an anti-ICE protest in Northfield, Minnesota, led to an unexpected connection between two individuals with differing views.

Opposing views

What we know:

Protesters gathered outside a hotel in Northfield on Monday, believing ICE agents were staying there.

Melissa Erlandson, who had only been watching the protests from afar, found herself in the midst of the action.

"I had my niece and nephew, and we were driving to wrestling, and we noticed that there were protesters at the hotel," Erlandson said. "I just said, ‘oh wow’, because I haven't seen any protests in person."

Erlandson said she doesn’t agree with some of the views of those protesting, but felt it was important to show her family what was going on.

"I just kind of backed into a parking spot," she said. "I used that moment to decide if I was going to say something or not. And I said, ‘hey, do you know if ICE is here?’"

This question sparked a peaceful exchange of opinions.

The power of conversation

What they're saying:

Ella Jones, an 18-year-old high school senior, was hesitant to show her face on camera but felt it was important to share her perspective.

"I'm just protesting for human rights. I'm protesting so that these innocent people don't get detained anymore," said Jones. "I'm not protesting for the criminals out there. I'm protesting to get ICE to draw back. They don't have to leave completely if they're going to keep taking criminals, but I do not believe that they are doing any good here right now at this point."

Despite their differing beliefs, both Erlandson and Jones agreed on the importance of conversation.

During the protests, the two talked about each other’s beliefs.

They both say they were open to learning and hearing each other’s opinions, which helped keep the conversation peaceful.

"It doesn't make you a bad person if we believe something totally different," said Erlandson.

Jones echoed this sentiment, saying, "I feel we should be able to voice our opinions to each other and just not be so angry all the time."

A shared moment of understanding

Dig deeper:

The conversation between Erlandson and Jones highlighted the potential for finding common ground.

"I saw my daughter in you," Erlandson said, acknowledging their shared humanity.

The two even discussed meeting for lunch to talk about life beyond politics.

"That sounds like a really good opportunity," said Jones.

Erlandson responded enthusiastically, "I'm serious. I will totally do that. I’ll take you to a nice lunch."