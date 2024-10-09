Northern Lights in MN: Another chance to see the aurora this week

The Brief The NOAA is forecasting a "severe" geomagnetic storm on Thursday. As a result, the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as northern Missouri.



If you missed out earlier this week, Minnesotans will get a second chance to see the Northern Lights on Thursday and Friday.

What we know

A coronal mass ejection (CME) from the sun will reach Earth's atmosphere on Thursday, creating a geomagnetic storm – which fuels the aurora.

The National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration forecasts the storm will reach a G-4 rating – or become a "severe" geomagnetic storm. The highest rating on the geomagnetic scale is G-5.

The NOAA's forecast states the Northern Lights could be visible as far south as northern Missouri.

Timeline

The NOAA forecast has the storm peaking Thursday during the daytime hours into Friday morning.

Note: The forecast can change rapidly. This is the NOAA forecast as of Wednesday morning.

Thursday, 1 p.m.: Storm reaches G-4 rating

Thursday, 4 p.m.: Storm reaches its peak strength (8.33 Kp; for reference, a Kp of 9 would be a G-5 rating)

Thursday, 6:37 p.m.: Sunset in Minnesota

Thursday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.: Storm remains at peak

Thursday, 10 p.m. to Friday, 1 a.m.: Storm passes peak, remains G-4 rating. (Typically this is the best time to see the aurora)

Friday, 1 a.m.: Storm is expected to fall to G-3 status for the remainder of the overnight hours.

Context

Two solar flares last week led to geomagnetic storms last weekend and earlier this week, creating aurora viewing opportunities in Minnesota.

Viewers shared photos with FOX 9 on Monday showing colorful Northern Lights just north of the Twin Cities in Lino Lakes, East Bethel, Mora, and Osceola, Wis. For reference, that storm was rated a G-3.

There are concerns that the storm, which can hamper satellite and radio communications, could hinder recovery efforts in Florida after Hurricane Milton makes landfall on Wednesday. But, it's worth noting that the impact of storms is usually limited.

Tips for viewing the Northern Lights

The NOAA recommends the following tips for the best chance to see the Northern Lights.