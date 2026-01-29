North Star Deli owner struggles amid ICE presence in south Minneapolis

The Brief North Star Deli in South Minneapolis is facing challenges due to recent ICE activity. Owner Pedro Wolcott has lost all but one employee amid safety concerns. Wolcott remains determined to keep the deli open despite the difficulties.



North Star Deli in south Minneapolis is speaking out about the impact of increased ICE presence in Minneapolis.

Owner Pedro Wolcott, a Latino U.S. citizen, has seen his workforce shrink to just two people due to fears surrounding the recent surge of ICE agents.

"It’s a weird time to be in Minnesota but we’re strong. We’re 10,000 strong," said Wolcott, emphasizing the resilience of his community. "We didn’t ask for this. It came to us. And now its up to everybody to come together and help each other as community."

Challenges faced by the deli

What we know:

All but one of Wolcott's employees have stopped showing up to work because they fear for their safety and the safety of their families.

"They don’t feel safe. They have children. They don’t want to be taken away," he said.

Wolcott has been forced to reduce the deli's hours as a result of the staffing shortage. He also says it doesn’t feel safe to be open after dark.

And while the business has never been visited by individuals clearly identified as federal agents, he believes they’ve visited the deli on several occasions.

"They keep coming in and they look goofy. I know my community. I know what they look like… Only patriots work here. Only American citizens," he said.

Wolcott's determination

What they're saying:

"My dad taught me to be a stand-up person and stand up for the vulnerable people who can’t protect themselves," said Wolcott, highlighting the importance of community support during these tough times. "Thank god we have a small restaurant and community members supporting us."

Wolcott is unsure how he will manage to pay rent at the end of the month, but he is determined not to let the situation defeat him.

"We just have to make it work," he said. "Between me and my other guy we’re able to make it happen."

Donations to a relief fund for employees can be made here.