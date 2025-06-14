Live updates: No Kings protest in Minnesota

The Brief No Kings protests are planned across Minnesota on Saturday, including an event featuring Gov. Tim Walz in St. Paul. The St. Paul No Kings protest begins at 11 a.m. and includes a march to the Minnesota State Capitol and rally. Nearly 2,000 protests are planned in cities across the United States on Saturday, which is the same day as President Donald Trump's birthday.



A No Kings protest against President Donald Trump's policies is planned for Saturday in St. Paul, and will include Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison, among others.

Watch live:

FOX 9 will bring you live coverage of the No Kings protest in St. Paul, and from around the country, on Saturday. Coverage will begin Saturday morning, with local coverage starting at noon in the player above, on FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

READ MORE: No Kings protest: List of Minnesota rallies

St. Paul No Kings protest schedule

Local perspective:

Here's the schedule for the No Kings protest in St. Paul:

11 a.m.: Attendees will meet at St. Paul College. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan is expected to speak.

Noon: Attendees will march down John Ireland Boulevard to the Minnesota State Capitol

1 p.m.: Rally at the Minnesota Capitol, where Gov. Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison are among the speakers.

No Kings protests nationwide

Dig deeper:

These protests are planned in nearly 2,000 cities across the United States on Saturday, the same day a military parade is planned to happen in Washington, D.C. for the Army's 250th birthday. Saturday also marks Flag Day and President Trump's birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

"The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us," the No Kings website says. "On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t — to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

People of all ages are expected to come together in nearly 2,000 protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags. The movement says it is committed to keeping their protests nonviolent.

You can learn more and see a map of scheduled protests here .

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Army parade in Washington

Big picture view:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

The other side:

Trump said Tuesday that any protesters in Washington, D.C., would be "met with heavy force," but the White House later clarified that Trump supports "peaceful protests."