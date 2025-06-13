No Kings protest: List of Minnesota rallies

The Brief Dozens of No Kings protests are planned across Minnesota on Saturday. The largest event is planned for the Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul, where Gov. Tim Walz is expected to speak. Nearly 2,000 protests are planned in cities across the United States on Saturday, which is the same day as President Donald Trump's birthday.



Dozens of No Kings protests against President Donald Trump's policies are planned for Minnesota on Saturday. Here's a list.

No Kings protests in St. Paul

St. Paul protest:

The largest expected No Kings protest in Minnesota is planned for St. Paul, and will feature Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and Attorney General Keith Ellison, among others.

50501: Minnesota, Indivisible Twin Cities, Women's March MN and AFL-CIO MN are organizing the march and rally in St. Paul.

READ MORE: No Kings protest: Minnesota rally against Trump at State Capitol

Attendees are planning to meet at 11 a.m. at St. Paul College, where Lt. Gov. Flanagan is slated to speak, and then people will march to the Minnesota State Capitol starting at noon. St. Paul College is about a 0.6-mile walk down John Ireland Boulevard to the Capitol.

There will then be a rally on the Capitol Mall and Rotunda starting at 1 p.m., which will feature Gov. Walz and AG Ellison.

Other speakers and performers at the event include poet and activist Strong Buffalo, poet Kyle Tran Myhre, musical guest Kashimana, COPAL, Black Lives Matter Minnesota's Monique Cullars-Doty, musical guest Larry Long, veteran Jacob Thomas, musical guest Surly Grrly, musical guest The Silent Treatment, musical guest Venus De Mars, and social media influencers Mandy Rae and Off JaWaggon, according to the event's website.

FOX 9 will bring you live coverage of the protests on Saturday. You can watch live in the player above, streaming on your TV via FOX LOCAL and on FOX 9's YouTube channel.

No Kings protests in Minnesota: List

Minnesota protests:

Dozens of No Kings protests are planned across Minnesota, from International Falls and Duluth to Rochester and Albert Lea on Saturday. You can find a map of the scheduled events here.

Here's the list of planned events:

Twin Cities area protests:

Anoka: From 11 a.m. to noon

Apple Valley: From 1-2:30 p.m.

Bloomington: From noon to 1:30 p.m.

Chaska: 1107 Hazeltine Blvd. from noon-1:30 p.m.

Farmington: From noon-1:30 p.m.

Forest Lake: From 10 a.m. to noon

Inver Grove Heights: Corner of 80th and Blaine from 2-4 p.m.

Minneapolis: From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Minnetonka: 4912 County Road 101 from 1-3 p.m.

Otsego: Rep. Tom Emmer's Otsego Office from 10 a.m. to noon

St. Paul: Minnesota Capitol, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

St. Paul Highland: From 1-2:30 p.m.

Stillwater: Oak Park Crossing Park, from noon to 2 p.m.

White Bear Lake: Downtown White BearLake, from 2-4 p.m.

Greater Minnesota protests:

International Falls: Smokey Bear Park, from noon to 1 p.m.

Ely: Whiteside Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Theif River Falls: City Hall, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bemidji: NorthWest Indian Community Development Center, from 1-3 p.m.

Chisholm: Iron Man, from 3-5 p.m.

Virginia: Olcott Park Fountain, 6-8 p.m.

Grand Rapids: Old Central School, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Detroit Lakes: From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Park Rapids: From 10 a.m. to noon

Duluth: LeifErikson Park, from 10:30 a.m. to noon

Brainerd Lakes Area: From 11 a.m. to noon

Perham: Boedigheimer Park, from 10 a.m. to noon

Fergus Falls: Spies Park and Riverfront Marketplace from noon to 1 p.m.

Alexandria: From 10:30 a.m. to noon

Cyrus: Donut Lake Park from 2-5 p.m.

Morris: From 10-11:30 a.m.

St. Cloud: South side of Division Street, near St. Cloud Library from 1-3 p.m.

Willmar: Robbin's Island Regional Park from 10-11 a.m.

Madison: U.S. 75 and Minnesota 40, from noon-1 p.m.

New Ulm: From noon-1 p.m.

Mankato: From 11-12:30 p.m.

Owatonna: From noon-1 p.m.

Rochester: Mayo Memorial Park, from 10 a.m. to noon

Wabasha: Veteran's Memorial Park, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Lake City: Star Mothers' Park from 12:30-2 p.m.

Northfield: Ames Park from noon-1 p.m.

Glencoe: From 10-11 a.m.

Hutchinson: Library Square, from noon-1 p.m.

No Kings protests nationwide

Dig deeper:

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a press release from No Kings.

The No Kings Day of Defiance is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office, organizers said. Organizers said they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

People of all ages are expected to come together in nearly 2,000 protest locations for speeches, marching, carrying signs and waving American flags. The movement says it is committed to keeping their protests nonviolent.

You can learn more and see a map of scheduled protests here .

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

Army parade in Washington

Big picture view:

The nationwide demonstrations will coincide with the Army’s 250th anniversary celebration — which Trump has ratcheted up to include an expensive, lavish military parade. The event will feature hundreds of military vehicles and aircraft and thousands of soldiers.

The Army birthday celebration had already been planned. But earlier this spring, Trump announced his intention to ratchet up the event – which falls on Trump’s birthday – to include 60-ton M1 Abrams battle tanks and Paladin self-propelled howitzers rolling through the city streets. He has long sought a similar display of patriotic force.

The other side:

Trump said Tuesday that any protesters in Washington, D.C., would be "met with heavy force," but the White House later clarified that Trump supports "peaceful protests."