Gophers’ coach P.J. Fleck getting $700k bonus after 8-5 season

The Brief Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck will get a $700,000 bonus that will increase his contract to $7.9 million. It makes Fleck the 10th-highest paid coach in the Big Ten. Fleck led the Gophers to an 8-5 season in 2025, ending with a win over New Mexico in the Rate Bowl.



The University of Minnesota’s Board of Regents will meet this week, and they’re expected to approve a $700,000 bonus for football coach P.J. Fleck.

P.J. Fleck contract amendment, not an extension

What we know:

Fleck will receive a $700,000 bonus, which will increase his salary to $7.9 million annually. That will make Fleck the 10th-highest paid coach in the 18-team Big Ten Conference.

The Gophers are coming off an 8-5 season in 2025, and their sixth straight bowl win under Fleck. They beat New Mexico 20-17 in the Rate Bowl.

The amendment to Fleck’s contract does not include an extension. He remains under contract at Minnesota through the 2030 season.

Here are other adjustments that were made to Fleck’s contract:

A $750,000 bonus for winning seven or more Big Ten games

A $300,000 bonus for winning six or more Big Ten games

A $150,000 bonus for winning five or more Big Ten games

Fleck led the Gophers to a 5-4 Big Ten record in 2025.

Fleck has other incentives in place in his contract for winning the Big Ten, appearing in the Big Ten title game and getting the Gophers to the College Football Playoff.

Here is a look at those incentives:

$150,000 for winning the Big Ten title

$100,000 for appearing in the Big Ten championship game

$50,000 for being named the Big Ten Coach of the Year

$100,000 for other Coach of the Year honors

$1.5 million winning the College Football Playoff

$1 million for getting to the College Football Playoff semifinals

$750,000 for getting to the College Football Playoff quarterfinals

$500,000 for getting to the College Football Playoff first round

$100,000 for getting to a bowl game not affiliated with the College Football Playoff

Gophers under Fleck

Big picture view:

Fleck is 66-44 in nine seasons with the Gophers, including 39-40 in Big Ten play and 7-0 in bowl games. The Gophers have won at least eight games in four of the last five seasons under Fleck, and won a historic 11 games in 2019.

What's next:

Minnesota opens the 2026 season on Thursday, Sept. 3, hosting Eastern Illinois at Huntington Bank Stadium.