Nicollet Mall Holidazzle returns Dec. 18-22 with new entertainment
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Hoping to transform downtown Minneapolis into a "winter wonderland," the 2024 Holidazzle Festival will return to Nicollet Mall from Dec. 18-22, with several new activities to commemorate the homecoming.
What we know
Produced by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, the five-day festival will feature new activities for 2024, including an opening ceremony featuring NUR-D, holiday pop-up markets, a Peppermint Pub Crawl and more.
The festival returns to Nicollet Mall after a one-year hiatus, and the previous decade spent in Loring Park (since 2013).
The 2024 Holidazzle will run from 4-9 p.m. on Dec.18, 19, and 20, from 12-9 p.m. on Dec. 21, and from 12-6 p.m. on Dec. 22.
SKOL Line ceremony
Kicking off Holidazzle 2024 will be an opening ceremony featuring the Minnesota Chorale and the Vikings’ SKOL Line, followed by a performance by hip-hop artist NUR-D.
The live performances will be located at 9th Street and Nicollet Avenue.
Peppermint Pub Crawl
The Peppermint Pub Crawl will aim to showcase several downtown Minneapolis establishments while spreading holiday cheer with their creative cocktails on Dec. 21.
Several local bars and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis are participating in the inaugural event, including Barrio, Devil’s Advocate, The Local, The Lodge at Nordic Village at Four Seasons, Marriott City Center, The Marquette Hotel Lounge, The News Room, noa, Roxy’s Cabaret, and a pop-up Holidazzle Bar.
Each will be serving up festive holiday "spirits."
Tickets are $25 per person or $80 for four people.
Pop-up markets
Holidazzle will also feature several pop-up vendor markets this year, including:
- Chameleon Market featuring BIPOC, women owned businesses at Dayton at Gaviidae YMCA
- Minneapolis Craft Market at IDS Center
- Dayton’s Holiday Market in the Dayton’s Project (Dec. 20 and Dec. 21)
- Very Vintage Holidazzle Market in City Center
What else
Updated information on the Holidazzle lineup and hours can be found here.
The Source: Information provided by the Minneapolis Downtown Council and Holidazzle organizers.