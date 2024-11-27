Nicollet Mall Holidazzle returns Dec. 18-22 with new entertainment

The Brief Holidazzle returns to Nicollet Mall from Dec. 18-22, offering entertainment and holiday spirit in the heart of downtown Minneapolis. The festival returns to Nicollet Mall from Loring Park, where it has been held since 2013. Pop-up markets, a Peppermint Pub Crawl and more are post of the featured festivities for 2024.



Hoping to transform downtown Minneapolis into a "winter wonderland," the 2024 Holidazzle Festival will return to Nicollet Mall from Dec. 18-22, with several new activities to commemorate the homecoming.

What we know

Produced by the Minneapolis Downtown Council, the five-day festival will feature new activities for 2024, including an opening ceremony featuring NUR-D, holiday pop-up markets, a Peppermint Pub Crawl and more.

The festival returns to Nicollet Mall after a one-year hiatus, and the previous decade spent in Loring Park (since 2013).

The 2024 Holidazzle will run from 4-9 p.m. on Dec.18, 19, and 20, from 12-9 p.m. on Dec. 21, and from 12-6 p.m. on Dec. 22.

SKOL Line ceremony

Kicking off Holidazzle 2024 will be an opening ceremony featuring the Minnesota Chorale and the Vikings’ SKOL Line, followed by a performance by hip-hop artist NUR-D.

The live performances will be located at 9th Street and Nicollet Avenue.

Peppermint Pub Crawl

The Peppermint Pub Crawl will aim to showcase several downtown Minneapolis establishments while spreading holiday cheer with their creative cocktails on Dec. 21.

Several local bars and restaurants in downtown Minneapolis are participating in the inaugural event, including Barrio, Devil’s Advocate, The Local, The Lodge at Nordic Village at Four Seasons, Marriott City Center, The Marquette Hotel Lounge, The News Room, noa, Roxy’s Cabaret, and a pop-up Holidazzle Bar.

Each will be serving up festive holiday "spirits."

Tickets are $25 per person or $80 for four people.

Pop-up markets

Holidazzle will also feature several pop-up vendor markets this year, including:

Chameleon Market featuring BIPOC, women owned businesses at Dayton at Gaviidae YMCA

Minneapolis Craft Market at IDS Center

Dayton’s Holiday Market in the Dayton’s Project (Dec. 20 and Dec. 21)

Very Vintage Holidazzle Market in City Center

What else

Updated information on the Holidazzle lineup and hours can be found here.