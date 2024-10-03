Holidazzle is returning to Minneapolis this December

article

The Brief Holidazzle will be held on Nicollet Mall in Minneapolis in December. The popular holiday event was canceled in 2023 due to funding. The event runs this year from Dec. 18-22 and will include a market, live entertainment, and various activities.



Holidazzle is returning to downtown Minneapolis this winter after being canceled in 2023.

What's happening at Holidazzle this year?

The Minneapolis Downtown Council announced Thursday the return of the popular winter festival from Dec. 18-22 on five blocks of Nicollet Mall, from 6th Street to Peavey Plaza (11th Street).

The family-friendly event will include light and art installations, holiday shopping pop-ups, live entertainment, roller skating, mini golf, food trucks and visits with Santa, event organizers said. The shopping pop-ups will feature Minneapolis Craft Market, Dayton’s Holiday Market, Chameleon Shoppes featuring BIPOC women-owned vendors and Minneapolis Vintage Market.

"Holidazzle is the perfect way to bring people together to celebrate our beautiful city in our winter season," Adam Duininck, president and CEO of the Minneapolis Downtown Council, said. "From Minnesota-made treats to community performances to families making their holiday memories, it’s a true showcase of the talent, creativity, and spirit that makes Minneapolis shine."

What's new this year?

There will be a private indoor "Holidazzle Hospitality Hub" for holiday parties of 50-1,000 guests that can be reserved.

Holidazzle 2024 dates

Wednesday, Dec. 18: 4-9 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 19: 4-9 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 20: 4-9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 21: Noon-9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 22: Noon-6 p.m.

Why was the 2023 event canceled?

The Minneapolis Downtown Council, which puts on the event, canceled the 2023 event in October 2023, calling it a "one-season decision." Organizers blamed funding as the reason the event needed to be canceled.

Before Holidazzle's move to Nicollet Mall, it was held in Loring Park for several years.

Holidazzle started in 1992 and was held in downtown Minneapolis.