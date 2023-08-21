New video shows people scattering from Minneapolis mass shooting

Eight people are recovering after the second mass shooting in as many weekends in Minneapolis.

Police say nobody suffered life-threatening injuries yesterday, but they had no updates from the investigation Monday.

A city council candidate just happened to be stopped at the red light a couple of hundred feet away from where the gunfire broke out.

Cameras on his car caught the mayhem that followed — from calm to chaos in an instant.

People scattered in every direction from the Minneapolis Market the moment gunfire rang out Sunday.

Kayseh Magan’s car camera recorded it all as he and his uncle took cover inside a car stopped at a red light.

"I ducked," said the council candidate. "I asked my uncle if he was okay. I checked that I was okay. Quickly went through the red light."

Minneapolis police say two people opened fire, injuring eight including six teenagers.

Investigators found 41 shell casings at the scene and they suspect at least one of the suspects used an assault-style rifle.

Magan’s video shows Metro Transit police driving toward the gunfire just a few seconds later.

"I think it probably saved some lives or you know discouraged continued violence because they were there within 15 seconds," Magan said.

A week ago, one person died in another Minneapolis mass shooting where six other people suffered injuries.

On the year, 241 people have suffered gunshot wounds in the city.

That’s down more than 35% from 374 at this point last year and from the average over the last three years.

Police Chief Brian O’Hara says the Franklin and Chicago area has been a hot spot for crime.

A neighboring store owner told us things had calmed down in the last couple of months after the city installed a camera across from the market.

But he feels people may be desensitized to it, returning to drug dealing, prostitution, and even violence.

"It’s very scary," said Mahmoud Elmi. "It’s a tragedy and we have concern about, you know, the safety of our employees or ourselves."

Police do have surveillance video from the scene, but at this point, they haven’t released any detailed descriptions and they made no arrest for this shooting or the one last weekend.