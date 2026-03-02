Family of Chanhassen native killed in Utah avalanche works to help rescuers

The Brief Brian O'Keefe, a native Minnesotan, was killed in an avalanche in Utah last Sunday. His family is raising $50,000 for Wasatch Backcountry Rescue to honor his memory. O'Keefe's funeral will be this Saturday at St. Hubert's Church in Chanhassen.



Friends and family are preparing to say goodbye to Brian O'Keefe, a native Minnesotan who tragically lost his life in an avalanche in Utah.

Family honors Brian's memory

What we know:

Brian O'Keefe, who grew up in Chanhassen, moved to Salt Lake City about 10 years ago.

He was an expert in the backcountry and died doing what he loved, exploring the Wasatch Mountains on a snowbike.

Family members describe O'Keefe as a fearless adventurer who loved anything with a motor.

They are now channeling their grief into a mission to support the volunteers who helped find him.

"For me personally, the thought of just him being alone on the mountain in that condition was just really heartbreaking," said Brian's brother Kelly O'Keefe.

‘Living his best life’

The backstory:

The backstory: O'Keefe was exploring the Wasatch Mountains outside Salt Lake City when he was buried by an avalanche.

Rescuers initially had to call off the search due to unsafe conditions, but a canine named Stan and his handler located O'Keefe's body the following morning.

"Immediately you're just in total shock. It's one of those things you can't process," said Kelly.

Turning tragedy into a mission

What they're saying:

"He's the most fearless and just out to have a good time," said Kelly, highlighting O'Keefe's adventurous spirit.

O'Keefe's family has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise $50,000 for Wasatch Backcountry Rescue.

The funds could establish a scholarship in Brian's name to support canine and handler training in Alpine rescue.

"This type of donation is completely new for us. The fact that the family wants to take such a tragedy like this and turn it into something that could highly benefit members of the community as well as our skiing public that comes from all over the world is incredible," said Marguerite Van Komen, from Wasatch Backcountry Rescue.