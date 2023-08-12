1 killed, 6 others injured during shooting in Minneapolis backyard

article

One man was killed, and several others were injured after two people fired into a Minneapolis backyard late Friday night, according to police.

The Minneapolis Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting around 10:15 p.m. on the 2200 block of 16th Avenue South and found multiple people with gunshot wounds.

Officers attempted lifesaving measures on a man in his 30s, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release his name and cause of death at a later time.

Five other people were transported to the Hennepin County Medical Center for gunshot wounds. One man has potentially life-threatening injuries, while three men and a woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Authorities said another adult self-transported to Abbot Northwest with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Preliminary information suggests that several adults were in a backyard when two people walked into the alley and began shooting before leaving the area. Authorities have not said whether any arrests have been made or provided a motive for the shooting.

The shooting on 16th Avenue was just one shooting from Friday night. A Minneapolis police officer was also shot and injured while trying to pursue a suspect vehicle possibly involved in a robbery. Three 19-year-olds and a juvenile were arrested in connection to that incident.

Police urge anyone with information about the shooting on 16th Avenue South to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous tip on the CrimeStoppers website here.