Twin Cities unite: Support for immigrant-owned restaurants post-Operation Metro Surge

The Brief Community members rallied Sunday at immigrant-owned restaurants on Central Avenue in the aftermath of Operation Metro Surge. The event was organized by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump (PACAT). Operation Metro Surge is ending in the Twin Cities, but organizers plan to remain vigilant.



Community members gathered at immigrant-owned restaurants to show support and rally against Operation Metro Surge.

Community members rally on Central Avenue

What we know:

Los Cactus, one of five restaurants involved, was packed with organizers, anti-ICE protesters, and church members. The event was organized by the People’s Action Coalition Against Trump (PACAT).

Jairo Villanueva, general manager of Los Cactus, expressed gratitude for the support, saying it means a lot to everyone involved. He noted that Operation Metro Surge had caused fear among workers, leading to a temporary closure and reduced hours.

Steve Anderson from Shoreview shared that the stories of immigrant treatment are heartbreaking, emphasizing the need for community support.

The backstory:

Operation Metro Surge had previously caused fear among workers at Los Cactus, leading to a temporary closure and reduced hours. The restaurant has recently resumed normal operations.

PACAT plans to remain vigilant

What they're saying:

Layna Crandell from PACAT stated, "That's why we chose out here towards Columbia Heights and Fridley to show that we're not going anywhere. We're standing with our immigrant neighbors, and we're here to protect each other."

Tracy Molm from PACAT highlighted the intense activity in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, mentioning the publicity surrounding a local incident.

Community members took to the streets after dining, holding signs with messages like "ICE Out of Minneapolis" and "Legalization for All."

What we don't know:

It is unclear what specific actions PACAT plans to take following the end of Operation Metro Surge in the Twin Cities.