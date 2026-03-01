Man killed over Louie Vuitton bag, suspect was on bond for suspected carjacking, charges say

article

The Brief A man is charged with murder and robbery after a man was fatally shot in a Minneapolis apartment. Three other men are believed to be involved in the robbery. The suspect was on conditional release for carjacking charges at the time of the shooting.



A man is dead after a witness said he refused to give up a Louis Vuitton bag while being robbed by multiple men at gunpoint.

Abdirahman Khayre Khayre, 20, is charged with second-degree murder and first-degree robbery for the incident that happened on the evening of Feb. 24 in Minneapolis.

Fatal Minneapolis shooting after robbery

The set-up:

Minneapolis police responded around 10:42 p.m. on Feb. 24 at the Abbott Apartments, located on the 100 block of East 18th Street in the Stevens Square neighborhood of Minneapolis.

Officers then found a dead man in the lobby who had been shot multiple times.

A witness to the shooting said he and the victim arrived at the apartments to "hang out" with Khayre, according to the criminal complaint.

The witness said he became suspicious when Khayre he left the room multiple times and "appeared to be stalling."

The robbery:

The complaint states the witness reported three men then came into the room and yelled "Give me everything." The men were armed with Glock handguns that had extended magazines as well as an AR-style rifle.

They then stole two guns from the witness, and one of them was handed to Khayre.

When the men demanded a Louis Vuitton bag from the victim, he refused, leading to a fight between them all.

The shooting:

The witness said when he walked toward them, Khayre pointed the witness' stolen gun at him and racked it.

The witness then got out of the room, ran toward the lobby and heard multiple gunshots. He then saw two of the men flee out the back of the building, but didn't see what direction they went in.

The victim was then found dead.

The aftermath:

Khayre was then identified by the witness in a photo lineup, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say video footage corroborated much of what the witness reported.

Khayre was on conditional release for a suspected carjacking at the time of the shooting, according to the complaint.