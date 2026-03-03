Minnesota weather: Teasing 50 as morning clouds give way to sunshine Tuesday

The Brief Tuesday will start with clouds but clear for afternoon sunshine. Temperatures in the Twin Cities metro are expected to reach around 50 degrees. Temperatures continue warming into the week with some chances of rain by Friday.



Morning cloud cover clears, setting up a bright and warmer Tuesday afternoon as temperatures climb well above average in Minnesota.

Tuesday’s forecast in Minnesota

The forecast:

Tuesday starts with lingering morning clouds, but skies gradually clear heading into the afternoon.

Temperatures climb to around 50 degrees in the Twin Cities metro, with a light southwest breeze at around 5 mph.

Tuesday night stays clear and quiet. A few patchy clouds may drift through, but temperatures remain mild in the mid-30s.

(FOX 9)

Extended Minnesota weather forecast

What's next:

Wednesday looks gorgeous with sunshine and highs in the mid-50s. Southerly winds remain light at 5 to 10 mph. Thursday stays mild with highs in the mid-50s under partly sunny skies.

Clouds thicken Friday, bringing rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder and highs in the 50s. The second half of the system may bring cooler air and a possible mix for early Saturday morning.

Temperatures stay in the upper 40s and 50s heading into the weekend. Sunday and Monday look especially warm, with temperatures nearing 60 degrees, well above the average high of 35 degrees.

Here’s a look at the seven-day forecast:

(FOX 9)