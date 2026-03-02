Minneapolis announces 15 straight years of $1 billion in construction permits

The Brief Minneapolis city leaders announced Monday for the 15th straight year, the city has exceeded $1 billion in building permits in 2025. City leaders highlighted a $35 million investment into North Commons Park. The Spring Manor Highrise is getting a $78 million investment to rehabilitate 221 units of affordable housing.



Minneapolis city leaders gathered at the Spring Manor Highrise on Monday to announce an increase in plans for affordable housing in the city.

$1 billion in construction permits

What we know:

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced at the news conference that for the 15th straight year, the city passed more than $1 billion in construction permits in 2025. He said the total came out to $1.07 billion, which represents 12,000 building permits.

"People want to live in this great city, they want to do business here," Frey said.

What are the current projects?

Dig deeper:

City leaders highlighted three significant projects on Monday that are ongoing:

A $35 million investment into North Commons Park. It includes a new fieldhouse, new fields and a water park that’s currently under construction.

Updates to the Native American Community Clinic on Franklin Avenue, which includes adding housing units above the clinic to the five-story building. This is a mixed-use clinic, adding 83 new affordable housing units.

The Spring Manor Highrise project, which is rehabilitating 221 units across two buildings.

What is the Spring Manor Highrise project?

Why you should care:

City leaders say the rehabilitation project is estimated at $78 million. Spring Manor is affordable housing for families of four, with an income of about $39,000 per year.

The project is the largest public housing redevelopment construction in the city’s history. The city will fix up 221 units across two existing buildings, replacing and enhancing building systems as well as cooling and fresh air ventilation systems.

There will also be a new four-story building across the street that will feature 15 new units. Construction started in the summer of 2025, and will be done by September. The project started with the help of a $7.2 million investment from the City of Minneapolis, $1.3 million of which came from Mayor Frey’s 2025 budget as the first financial commitment.

Top 10 projects of 2025

By the numbers:

