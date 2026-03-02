Iran conflict: 250 Minnesota National Guard member serving in Middle East

The Brief The Minnesota National Guard has 250 members deployed in the U.S. Central Command areas amid U.S. strikes in Iran. Deployed members are from Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing, Marshall's 1-151 Artillery, and Stillwater's 34th Military Police Company. President Trump stated that the operations in Iran are expected to last 4 to 5 weeks.



The Minnesota National Guard tells FOX 9 there are currently 250 guard members on regularly scheduled deployment at the United States Central Command areas of responsibility as the United States leads strikes in Iran.

Guardsman in Middle East

What we know:

The Minnesota National Guard says the deployed airmen and soldiers are serving from Duluth's 148th Fighter Wing, the Marshall-based 1-151 Artillery, and the Stillwater-based 34th Military Police Company.

What they're saying:

"While their missions and duty locations vary, all are grateful for the strong support of those back home," writes Army Maj. Andrea Tsuchiya, State Public Affairs Officer for the Minnesota National Guard.

What we don't know:

The guard did not disclose the exact bases or countries where the soldiers and airmen are serving.

CENTCOM covers 21 countries including: Afghanistan, Bahrain, Egypt, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Kyrgyzstan, Lebanon, Oman, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Yemen.

Pres. Trump says Iran operations likely to last 4 to 5 weeks

Big picture view:

In his first public remarks since the launch of the attack on Iran, President Trump said he expected operations to last four to five weeks, but he was prepared "to go far longer than that."

The president also laid out his objective for the mission: to destroy Iran’s missile capabilities, to "annihilate" their navy, to ensure the country doesn’t obtain a nuclear weapon and that the regime "cannot continue to arm, fund and direct terrorist armies outside of their borders."