HCMC 'will close' without legislative solution, county commissioner says

A Hennepin County commissioner addressed the possibility of Hennepin County Medical Center closing and discussed his plan to save it before the end of the legislative session.

What they're saying:

Hennepin County Commissioner for District 7 Kevin Anderson addressed the combination of factors that led HCMC to the brink of closing.

Those factors include declining Medicaid reimbursements, the closure of UCare, and rising costs.

Anderson said the core issue is that "HCMC’s financial crisis reflects the structural realities of operating a public safety-net and Level I trauma center."

His statement continued by saying, "Ultimately, Hennepin County is 100% responsible for the hospital’s debts, and property taxes cannot sustain this lifesaving institution. If we do not find a legislative solution to these funding shortfalls, HCMC will close."

By the numbers:

Commissioner Anderson also shared statistics on HCMC has been funded in the past.

He adds that 75% of patients are enrolled in Medicare or Medicaid, and that more than $100 million in care was provided without compensation last year alone.

HCMC holds the county's only burn unit and hyperbaric chamber, the state's busiest Level 1 trauma center and is the largest employer in downtown Minneapolis, the commissioner said.

What you can do:

Anderson is urging residents to support a bill that his team is drafting to fund the hospital, adding that "What happens during this legislative session will shape access to trauma and safety-net care in Minnesota for years to come."

The backstory:

HCMC has been losing tens of millions of dollars annually, partly due to treating patients who cannot pay. In 2024 alone, the hospital lost more than $100 million. The downfall of nonprofit health insurer UCare, which owes the safety net hospital $115 million, has worsened the situation, officials said.

In testimony at the Minnesota State Capitol on Wednesday, Hennepin County Commissioner Angela Conley told lawmakers that the hospital's financial woes are linked to its commitment to treating patients unable to pay. The Trump administration's budget is also expected to take $1.7 billion from HCMC over the next decade, she added.

Hennepin County leaders are asking state lawmakers to repurpose a sales tax initially intended for Target Field debts to support the hospital. Commissioner Jeffrey Lunde mentioned two possible paths: expanding the 1 percent sales tax or starting the process of closing the hospital.

In January, Hennepin Healthcare, which oversees the hospital, took steps to reduce its expenses, including cutting five programs and 100 employees to close a $50 million budget gap.

Lunde said the hospital’s financial situation is so dire that the county is now covering the hospital's payroll.

Lunde said if state lawmakers do not act, the hospital could begin the process of shutting down as early as May. He said that process could take more than a year.