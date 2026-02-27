Lawyer speaks on potential charges for St. Paul church protesters

The Brief A total of 39 people have been charged in connection to a protest at a church in St. Paul. Charges include violations of laws protecting religious freedom at places of worship. FOX 9 spoke with a lawyer about the possible charges involved.



A protest at a St. Paul church last month has led to federal charges for 39 individuals.

FOX 9’s Leon Purvis spoke with one attorney who outlined what could potentially happen next.

Arrests and legal proceedings

What we know:

Protesters stormed Cities Church in January, demanding the resignation of Pastor David Easterwood, who is also the acting director of the ICE field office in St. Paul.

A federal indictment unsealed on Friday charges several with violating laws that protect religious freedom at places of worship.

Federal authorities announced that 26 people were charged, with arrests occurring as far away as North Dakota and New York. Four individuals remain at large.

All defendants who appeared in court were released without having to pay bail, but they are required to stay away from the block where Cities Church is located.

The charges relate to actions that allegedly intimidated or interfered with religious freedom at the church.

Dig deeper:

Private defense practitioner Melvin Welch explained that first-time offenders might face misdemeanor charges with penalties ranging from zero to six months.

He noted that proving a violation of the FACE Act in federal court requires demonstrating intent to intimidate or disrupt forcefully.

Welch emphasized that federal law applies to everyone, regardless of their status.

He also mentioned that Don Lemon, asserting his rights as a journalist, might have a stronger defense due to his public profile.