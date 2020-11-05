New saliva COVID-19 test site to open at Minneapolis Convention Center

article

The Minneapolis Convention Center will host the state’s newest saliva COVID-19 testing site starting Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Health announced the eighth saliva test site in the state will open Monday for free to anybody who thinks they need a test.

Patients should enter the Convention Center, at 1301 2nd Ave. S. in downtown Minneapolis, on the west side of the building off 1st Avenue and then head to exhibit room E. There will be free parking made available in nearby surface lots and ramps.

“The Minneapolis Convention Center offers access to thousands of people in the heart of the metro,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection.

Testing will be available there seven days a week from noon to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. Appointments can be made through the Vault Health registration site.

Other saliva sites statewide can be found in Duluth, Winona, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park, Mankato, St. Cloud and St. Paul. Two more Twin Cities metro area saliva sites are expected in the coming weeks. All tests will be processed at the new saliva test lab in Oakdale. Results can be expected by email with 24-48 hours.

For more information about the saliva testing site in Minneapolis, please visit COVID-19 Saliva Community Testing Sites.