Navy recommends reinstatement of fired USS Theodore Roosevelt captain over virus warning

The top Navy officer has recommended the reinstatement of the aircraft carrier captain fired for sending a fraught email to commanders pleading for faster action to protect his crew from a coronavirus outbreak, officials familiar with the investigation said Friday.

Adm. Mike Gilday recommended that Navy Capt. Brett Crozier be returned to his ship, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the results of an investigation that have not yet been made public.

In this handout released by the U.S. Navy, Capt. Brett Crozier, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), addresses the crew Jan. 17, 2020. (Photo by U.S. Navy via Getty Images)

Gilday met with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, on Tuesday and with Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Friday morning to lay out his recommendations. An official says Esper has asked for a delay in any public announcement while he considers the recommendation.

RELATED: Capt. Crozier, fired after warning of coronavirus threat on USS Roosevelt, receives passionate send-off from sailors

RELATED: Sailor from USS Roosevelt dies from coronavirus