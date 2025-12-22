New restaurant for former Owamni space on West River Parkway sought

The Brief The MPRB is seeking proposals for a new restaurateur to run the space that formerly housed James Beard Award-winning Owamni after Chef Sean Sherman announced he would move locations to the main floor of the Guthrie Theater beginning in April 2026. The Water Works Pavilion at Mill Ruins Park is a 7,800-square-foot, two-story building located next to the Stone Arch Bridge along the Mississippi riverfront that opened in 2021. The space consists of a year-round dining restaurant, as well as a meeting room that can be rented for events.



A space once inhabited by award-winning Owamni before chef Sean Sterman said he would move just down the riverfront to the Guthrie Theater, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board (MPRB) is seeking a new restaurateur for its Water Works Pavilion.

Water Works Pavilion restaurant proposals

What we know:

Following more than two decades of dormancy, the Water Works Pavilion at Mill Ruins Park opened in 2021 as a 7,800-square-foot, two-story, mixed-use building located next to the Stone Arch Bridge along the Mississippi riverfront.

Located at 425 West River Parkway, the space consists of a year-round dining restaurant, as well as a meeting room that can be rented for events.

Perhaps best known to those walking the path outside its doors, a park area outside its pavilion includes seating and green spaces around an outdoor patio overlooking the river and a nature-themed playground for small children.

The MPRB says it is now interested in reviewing proposals related to operation of the Water Works Pavilion, with the goal of having a new operator in place by May.

Dig deeper:

According to its application, the key concepts that MPRB "would like to see outlined in a proposal" to operate the Water Works Pavilion include:

Maximizing income to the MPRB

Providing reliable service with extensive hours and minimal closings

A unique venue oriented towards the neighborhood and visitor demographics with an environmentally friendly business approach

An expandable business to meet the needs of large crowds

An operator with the resources to invest in equipment and facility improvements, and a commitment to the park system and park patrons

A venue that respects and appreciates the unique setting and backdrop of the Mississippi River

Proposals are requested to "clearly outline the type of venue, income estimates, payment to the MPRB, investments in equipment and facilities, business plan, terms, operating season and hours and sample menu pricing" as part of the application, which can be printed and reviewed here.

Proposals due Jan. 23, 2026, at 5 p.m.

Owamni moving to new Guthrie Theater

The backstory:

In October, the Guthrie Theater and North American Traditional Indigenous Food Systems (NATIFS) announced that it would relocate the restaurant to the main floor of the Guthrie Theater along the Mississippi River beginning in April 2026.

NATIFS is a nonprofit organization founded by chef Sean Sherman that owns and operates Owamni.