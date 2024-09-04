Motorcyclist hits deer in Brown County, faces life-threatening injuries

The Brief A 43-year-old motorcyclist hit a deer in Brown County early Wednesday morning. He has been flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys campus in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.



A 43-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Brown County early Wednesday morning.

What we know

Around 1:03 a.m., authorities from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Brown County Road 6, just west of County Road 11, to respond to a motorcycle accident.

At the scene, deputies found a 2001 Harley-Davidson that Michael Wooten was riding westbound on Brown County Road 6 when it hit a deer in the road.

He was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys campus in Rochester for treatment.

What we don’t know

Authorities have not said whether or not alcohol was a factor.