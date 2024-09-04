Motorcyclist hits deer in Brown County, faces life-threatening injuries
BROWN COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 43-year-old man is facing life-threatening injuries after hitting a deer in Brown County early Wednesday morning.
What we know
Around 1:03 a.m., authorities from the Brown County Sheriff’s Office were called to the area of Brown County Road 6, just west of County Road 11, to respond to a motorcycle accident.
At the scene, deputies found a 2001 Harley-Davidson that Michael Wooten was riding westbound on Brown County Road 6 when it hit a deer in the road.
He was flown to Mayo Clinic Hospital's Saint Marys campus in Rochester for treatment.
What we don’t know
Authorities have not said whether or not alcohol was a factor.