Motorcycle crash in Brooklyn Park leaves 1 dead

A crash near Champlin Park High School involving a motorcycle left one person dead on Thursday evening.

According to Brooklyn Park police, around 6:10 p.m., officers responded to the report of a crash around Oxbow Creek Drive North and Quail Avenue North.

Upon arrival, officers found the driver of a motorcycle in need of medical attention who later died from his injuries.

Officers interviewed witnesses, who said that the motorcycle had lost control and slid into the other vehicle.

The driver’s name will be released at a later date following an examination by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.