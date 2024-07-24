Man found dead in Mankato apartment investigated as suspected homicide: Police

article

Police say a 27-year-old man found dead in a Mankato apartment on Tuesday is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

What we know

A woman called dispatch around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, asking for law enforcement help. Officers with the North Mankato Police Department arrived at an apartment complex on the 1600 block of Hoover Drive, and the woman brought them to the apartment.

Inside the unit, police say they found the body of a 27-year-old man. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will determine the victim’s identity along with the cause and manner of death.

Police said there was a 41-year-old man inside the apartment when officers arrived, and he was taken into custody.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting in the case and helped police process the scene. The death remains under investigation, which police say is being investigated as a suspected homicide.

What we don’t know

Police did not say whether they think the 41-year-old man was involved in the victim’s death.

The circumstances surrounding the man’s death remain unknown, but police said there is no threat to the public.