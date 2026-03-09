Monticello residents rally against proposed data centers

The Brief Monticello residents voiced opposition to two proposed data centers at Monday night’s city council meeting. A lawsuit claims that the city's review process for one center was illegal. The city council discussed regulations but hasn't approved either project.



Residents in Monticello are pushing back against two proposed data centers, with many expressing concerns over potential environmental impacts and health risks.

Proposed data center details

What we know:

Community members gathered at a meeting in Monticello on Monday night to voice their opposition to the proposed facilities.

This follows a petition signed on Sunday by hundreds against the projects.

Mayor Lloyd Hilgart said he believes the data centers could bring economic benefits and jobs, but many are skeptical.

One of the proposed data centers would occupy over 500 acres south of 85th Street and east of Highway 25. The other would cover about 100 acres near Otter Creek Crossing Industrial Park, close to 90th Street Northwest.

The city council has not yet approved the data centers, and discussions about potential regulations are ongoing.

The Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy has filed a lawsuit against the city, challenging the review process for the larger data center.

Concerned over data centers, residents circulate petition

Dig deeper:

Dennis DuFrane, a resident who opposes the data centers, expressed worries about potential health risks.

"You do a quick Google search on what a data center is, and you see the most horrific things, with chemicals being in the air," he said. "And I have three small kids, and I just worry about their health."

Andrew Sopher, another opponent, shared his experience gathering signatures for the petition.

"I sat at the park on Sunday afternoon for just over two hours and I watched close to 500 people come through and sign the petition, stating that they’re not in favor of a data center," he said.

Data center details "overly vague": lawsuit

Dig deeper:

Luke Norquist, an attorney with the Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy, raised questions about the environmental implications of the data centers.

"What will they mean for water resources in Minnesota? And what do they mean to climate, particularly due to the massive electricity demand?" he questioned.

The St. Paul-based nonprofit filed a lawsuit against the city in February over the review process for the larger proposed data center, claiming it was illegal.

City says it won’t accept applications until new regulations

What's next:

In an email on Monday, Rachel Leonard, the city administrator, said the city participated in informal discussions with two developers, noting that each had come forward with "concepts only." She added that the city would not accept any formal applications for data centers until the city council approved new regulations.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when or if the projects will be approved. The city council did not vote on new regulations during the recent meeting, but plans to address them in the future.