Monthly K-pop night creates community in Columbia Heights

The Brief K-pop fans in Minnesota gather monthly at Rail Werks Brewing Depot in Columbia Heights. Attendees enjoy choreographed dances, live streams, and K-pop-themed food and drinks. The event fosters a sense of community among fans of all ages and backgrounds.



K-pop fans in Minnesota have found a unique way to celebrate their love for the genre with monthly dance nights at Rail Werks Brewing Depot.

K-pop nights bring fans together

What we know:

Once a month, K-pop enthusiasts take over the dance floor at Rail Werks Brewing Depot in Columbia Heights. Fans gather to perform choreographed dances they learned from YouTube and TikTok.

"I like the confidence it gives me when I go in the middle and dance. it's a good way for me to show my talents too," said attendee Jordan Vu. "I'm a very social person. I love to interact with people who share the same interests as me and I enjoy dancing," added Johnny Xiong.

'I think K-pop is a good way to make friends'

The backstory:

The brewery has been hosting these K-pop nights for a year and a half, providing a space for fans to connect and express themselves. The event includes music snippets from popular K-pop artists like ATEEZ, Stray Kids, and GOT7.

"I just love seeing how happy the community can be. I do this all for non-profit anything. It's all out of my pocket. And I just loved to see young, old, whatever, whatever age you are, whatever gender, just happy to enjoy what I love," said organizer Kate Newcomb.

"It gives the people that come a safe environment to express themselves in a way that maybe they can't do in their everyday life because they're working their full-time job or going to school, so they maybe have to be a little more reserved and here they can just let loose and have a good time," said Rail Werks co-owner Denise Roberts.

The community vibe

What they're saying:

"I love K-pop because it brings a lot of people together in the community, especially diverse people," said Larion Kelly. Kyra Sweet added, "It's so fun to do it with people instead of at your house alone."

Courtney Stanek shared her appreciation for the community aspect, saying, "It's so fascinating to know that there are other people in this area, so I really enjoy the community."

The gathering allows fans to enjoy Korean themed food and drinks, such as K-pop fries with Korean BBQ sauce and somaek, a mix of soju and beer. The event is live-streamed on Instagram, allowing fans worldwide to join in the fun.