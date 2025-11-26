MN weather: Snowy roads lead to 253 crashes, 333 vehicles off the road

The Brief Snow overnight and Wednesday morning has created slippery road conditions across much of Minnesota. The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 333 vehicles off the road, 253 crashes, and 30 jackknifed semis as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday. MnDOT lists most roads in the Twin Cities as being snow and ice covered during the Wednesday morning commute.



The first snowstorm of the season has led to numerous crashes on roadways in the Twin Cities metro and across Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Crashes on Minnesota roads

By the numbers:

There have been hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads between noon on Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported there have been 253 property damage crashes, 333 vehicles off the road, 30 jackknifed semis, 30 injury crashes, and 11 vehicle spinouts.

With less than ideal driving conditions, drivers should remember to slow down, plan for traffic delays, be patient with snowplows, turn on your headlights, wear your seat belt and put the distractions away, according to the State Patrol.

Minnesota road conditions

Big picture view:

Compacted snow and ice on roads are causing problems on area roadways. There are about a dozen different incidents across the Twin Cities metro as of 6 a.m., including on I-35W from Bloomington to Burnsville, where MnDOT is reporting ice-covered roads.

MnDOT lifted a no travel advisory in west central Minnesota after falling and blowing snow led to low visibility, though the State Patrol said roads in the region are still extremely slippery as of Wednesday morning.

Find the latest road conditions here.

Snow wrapping up Wednesday

What's next:

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. There will be a bit more snow falling this morning, until about 7 or 8 a.m. But blustery conditions remain for much of the day. Find the latest weather alerts here.

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin.