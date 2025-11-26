Expand / Collapse search

MN weather: Snowy roads lead to 253 crashes, 333 vehicles off the road

By
Published  November 26, 2025 7:32am CST
The Brief

    • Snow overnight and Wednesday morning has created slippery road conditions across much of Minnesota.
    • The Minnesota State Patrol has reported 333 vehicles off the road, 253 crashes, and 30 jackknifed semis as of 6 a.m. on Wednesday.
    • MnDOT lists most roads in the Twin Cities as being snow and ice covered during the Wednesday morning commute.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The first snowstorm of the season has led to numerous crashes on roadways in the Twin Cities metro and across Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday. 

Crashes on Minnesota roads

Dozens of incidents reported on snowy MN roads [6:30 a.m. update]

Speeds are reduced, with roads covered in snow and/or ice in the Twin Cities metro for the morning commute. More than a dozen incidents are ongoing on area roadways as of 6:30 a.m.

By the numbers:

There have been hundreds of crashes on Minnesota roads between noon on Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday. The Minnesota State Patrol reported there have been 253 property damage crashes, 333 vehicles off the road, 30 jackknifed semis, 30 injury crashes, and 11 vehicle spinouts. 

With less than ideal driving conditions, drivers should remember to slow down, plan for traffic delays, be patient with snowplows, turn on your headlights, wear your seat belt and put the distractions away, according to the State Patrol. 

Minnesota road conditions 

MN road conditions: Jackknifed semi-truck, slow going [5:30 a.m. update]

It's still snowing in the Twin Cities, but it's expected to end over the next couple of hours. This will help road conditions improve throughout the day Wednesday. However, blustery conditions on Wednesday could lead to blowing snow for some. Roads are listed as partially covered in snow in the Twin Cities metro, while they're completely covered with snow in northern Minnesota. There have been some traffic incidents on area roadways, including a jackknifed semi-truck in Woodbury. A stalled vehicle was also reported on I-94 near 169.

Big picture view:

Compacted snow and ice on roads are causing problems on area roadways. There are about a dozen different incidents across the Twin Cities metro as of 6 a.m., including on I-35W from Bloomington to Burnsville, where MnDOT is reporting ice-covered roads. 

MnDOT lifted a no travel advisory in west central Minnesota after falling and blowing snow led to low visibility, though the State Patrol said roads in the region are still extremely slippery as of Wednesday morning. 

Find the latest road conditions here

Snow wrapping up Wednesday 

MN weather: Snow ends; quiet and cold Thanksgiving

MN weather: Snow ends; quiet and cold Thanksgiving

The snow will end Wednesday morning, but it'll remain blustery. Expect a quiet and cold Thanksgiving, before it turns even colder for the start of December.

What's next:

A winter storm warning is in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday for much of Minnesota, including the Twin Cities metro. There will be a bit more snow falling this morning, until about 7 or 8 a.m. But blustery conditions remain for much of the day. Find the latest weather alerts here

READ MORE: MN weather: Snow totals so far from Tuesday-Wednesday’s storm

The heaviest snowfall will likely stay in central and northern Minnesota. Areas from Alexandria, the Brainerd Lakes Area, St. Cloud, through Pine City into northwestern Wisconsin.  

The Source: This story uses information from the MnDOT traffic map, Minnesota State Patrol, and other FOX 9 reporting.

